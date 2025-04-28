CEVA Logistics (group CMA CGM) will buy Turkish Borusan Lojistik

The Turkish group Borusan Yatırım has announced that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of the entire social capital of the branch Borusan Tedarik (Borusan Lojistik) to the CEVA Logistics of the French shipowning group CMA CGM. The sale of the logistics division of the Turkish group will not include the Borusan Port, which manages a terminal for goods various in the port of Gemlik, and will happen for 440 million dollars. In 2024 Borusan Tedarik recorded a gross turnover of $567 million.