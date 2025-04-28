Reports of the AdSPs of Western Liguria and the Tyrrhenian North Centre are approved
Register leftovers of 214 million and 19 million respectively
Genova/Civitavecchia
April 28, 2025
Last week the Management Committee of the Harbour System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the consuntivo budget 2024, which records a surplus of administration pairs to approximately 213,81 million euros, of which 117,4 million bound mainly to investments. Total revenue amounted to EUR 174 million, with EUR 125 million in current revenue and EUR 49 million in capital account. In the face of expenditure, 79 million was used for current expenditure and 123 million in capital account, with a figure of 87% for the first. Among the most important interventions are public utilities for over 15 million euros, including security, cleaning and reclamation. Also significant are the contributions to the Harbour Companies for 5,46 million, destined for relocation, formation and retirement.
The Ligurian AdSP has highlighted that it continues, moreover, the commitment in investments: the degree of realisation of capital expenditure has reached 80,89%. Particularly important is the performance of the Extraordinary Programme, which in 2024 saw the assumption of new commitments for 49 million euros, bringing to 1,92 billion euros the total volume of investments started from 2019. The degree of implementation of extraordinary programming is at 98.87%. In the Ordinary Programme, realized at 75%, stand out interventions like the safety mass of Torrente Segno (17,75 million), the accommodation of the Rio Sant'Elena in Vado Ligure (5,67 million) and the realization of photovoltaic plants in the port of Savona (5,17 million).
In the same session, the Management Committee also approved the annual report 2024 which will be transmitted to the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport. The document summarizes the activity carried out by the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea, covering organizational aspects, planners, operational, infrastructural, financial and state-owned, among which take particular importance the Triennial Operational Plan (already approved on 31 October 2024), the support to enterprises ex art. 17, the release of authorizations pursuant to Articles 16/18, and the state-owned activity that led to the release of concessions, licences and verifications.
As for the harbour work, following the positive conclusion of the investigation by the offices, the board has authorized the next course of the procedure aimed at the progressive hiring of 100 new special associates for the CULMV "Paride Batini" Scarl, in the two years 2025-2026, in order to provide the necessary generation turnover already started and confirmed with the exit of numerous associates in more advanced age.
Also the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern Center has approved the general statement 2024, with the favorable votes of the extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP, Pino Musolino, and of the component designated by the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Sergio Cozzi, and with the abstention of the component designated by the Municipality of Civitavecchia, Emiliano Scotti. The report shows a net profit of approximately 10 million euros and an administrative surplus of over 19 million.
