In the first trimester of the 2025 Chinese CIMC has recorded an increment of +12,7% of the container sales
Revenue grew by +11.0%
Hong Kong
April 28, 2025
Chinese China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC), world leader in the production of marine container, has archived the first trimester of this year with revenues pairs to 36,0 billion yuan (4,9 billion dollars), with a progression of +11.0% on the correspondent period of 2024. Operating profit amounted to 1,2 billion yuan (+199.8%) and net profit to 719.7 million (+230.3%).
In the first three months of the 2025 the sales of containers produced from the company have been pairs to 568 thousand teu (+12.7%), of which 531 thousand container for dry cargos (+7.4%) and beyond 36 thousand container refrigerator, with an increase of +291.4% on the level particularly content of sales of container reefer recorded in the first trimester of the 2024.
