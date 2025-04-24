Yesterday, with 23 votes in favour, nine against and two abstentions, the
The European Parliament's Budget Committee approved a
report highlighting the need for a long-term budget
EU horizon and underlines that
the current spending limit of 1% of gross national product does not
is sufficient to cope with the growing number of crises and
Challenges. The report points out, among other things, that the next framework
multi-year financial system, which follows the seven-year programming that
will expire on December 31, 2027, should include funding
much more substantial and managed directly for the
energy, transport and digital infrastructure, prioritising
cross-border connections and national connections with
European added value. The document specifies that it is considered that
these infrastructures go hand in hand with an energy policy
and constitute an absolute precondition for an effective
strengthening the single market and increasing the resilience of the
of the Union in a changing geopolitical order.
In addition, the report draws attention to the importance of
increase budget support for military mobility, which
enhances infrastructure for military and civilian purposes, enabling
the large-scale and rapid movement of equipment and
military personnel and thus contributing to the capabilities
and the collective security of the Union. In this regard
the importance of the financing of trans-European networks is underlined
transport to allow for dual-use adaptation to both
military and civilian.
The request for more funding for transport,
energy and infrastructure under the next framework
formulated by the Budget Committee of the
The European Parliament was welcomed
by the Association of European Ports. "European ports -
highlighted Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General of the European Sea
Ports Organisation (ESPO) - are important partners for the
strengthening energy, economic and geopolitical resilience.
This involves large investments, often at high risk and
without a direct or significant return on investment, although
these investments are key to meeting the ambitions of the
of Europe. It is good to note that the experts of
European Parliament's budget include the importance of
investment and financing in both transport and energy
in the current geoeconomic and geopolitical context".
ESPO expressed the hope that this strong signal will be
acknowledged. The plenary session of the EU Parliament is expected to vote on the
report next month, while the European Commission is expected to
present its proposal in July.