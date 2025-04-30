Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings records a net loss quarterly of -40,3 million dollars

After fading in the course of 2024, in the first trimester of this year the increase of revenues recorded from the crocieristico group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) after the stop of the activity caused by the pandemia of Covid-19. In the first three months of the 2025 revenues are piled to 2,13 billion dollars, in decrease of the -2,9% on the same period last year, of which 1,42 billion generated from the sale of the cruises (- 2.8%) and 708,9 million from the sales on board the ships of the group (- 3.1%). EBITDA amounted to 407.7 million (-11.3%) and operating income at 200.9 million (-8.0%). The quarter was archived with a net loss of -40.3 million compared to a net profit of 17,3 million dollars in the first trimester of 2024.
In the first three months of the 2025 have been 669 thousand (-9.2%) the passengers boarded on the ships of the three companies of the group, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Currently the fleet of NCLH is composed of 33 ships to which will be added 12 new naval units that will be taken in delivery within 2036.