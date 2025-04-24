Bureau Veritas' Marine & Offshore division reports record quarterly revenues
New historical peak also of the classified fleet
Neuilly-sur-Seine
April 24, 2025
In the first quarter of 2025, the French group's revenues of
Bureau Veritas (BV) classification and certification have
recorded an increase of +8.3% over the same period last year
year having amounted to 1.56 billion euros, growth to which
The record level of sales in the Marine &
Offshore which amounted to 136.2 million euros (+11.5%).
In this business segment, the
the increase in new orders that in the period January-March of
this year they have reached the consistency of 3.9 million
gross tonnage compared to 2.8 million GRT in the first
quarter of 2024. The value of the order book in the sector
at 31 March 2015 amounted to 27.0 million
GRT (+16.1%) and the BV class fleet rose to the share
record of 12,140 ships for a total of 154.8 million GRT compared to
to 150.8 million GRT as of March 31, 2024.
