PSA SECH has operated the first 400-metre train at the Rugna Railway Park

This morning, in the port of Genoa, PSA SECH operated the
first train of 400 meters at the Rugna Railway Park in concession to
PSA SECH and Bettolo, now renovated and fully operational with the
new Künz A-RMG cranes purchased by PSA Italy in 2023 and
delivered in the last quarter of 2024 which will be delivered shortly
remote and semi-automated.
PSA Italy has highlighted that Parco Rugna represents the last
railway mile crucial for the port and, after the works
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea,
It can handle up to 20 pairs of trains per day.
In addition, the construction of this railway station completes a
a fundamental element for the intermodality of the port of
Genoa, also given its connection to both the future station of the
Campasso and at the Sampierdarena maritime station ("
Fuorimuro"), allowing a direct connection to the
TerzoValico dei Giovi.
Among the innovative features implemented by the Italian Authority,
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea the translation plate
at the end of the park allows automatic movement
of locomotives between the tracks, optimising shunting times and
allowing you to serve multiple tracks at the same time.