Hupac transfers the intermodal service with Padua to Novara

From 28 April, the Swiss intermodal service
Hupac between Padua and Busto Arsizio will be transferred to the terminal
of Novara, modification - specified the Swiss company - that
will allow the improvement of the transit time which will be
A-B on the Padua-Novara route for departures on Mondays,
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in both
directions, will be A-D and A-C respectively for departures of
Friday and Saturday. In addition, the change will allow a
Improved operational stability, improved attractiveness
for national traffic between the north-west and north-east of Italy
and optimised synergies with international traffic thanks to the
network of connections to/from Novara.