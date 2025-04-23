PSA is reportedly considering selling its 20% stake in Hutchison Ports
This was stated by "Reuters", which at the end of 2022 had already ventilated this hypothesis
Singapore
April 23, 2025
The terminal group PSA Corporation of Singapore would be
considering the possibility of selling its 20% stake
in the port activities of the CK Hutchison Holdings group of
Hong Kong. This was stated today by the "Reuters" news agency
specifying that he learned the indiscretion from two people
involved in CK Hutchison's recent project to sell 80%
of the capital of his terminal operator Hutchison Port
Holdings, as well as 90% of Panamanian Hutchison Ports PPC,
consortium formed by the group's Terminal Investment Limited
Mediterranean Shipping Company and the company of
American investments BlackRock and its investment fund GIP
(
of 4
March 2025).
PSA has bought 20% of the capital of Hutchison Port
Holdings in 2006 for 4.4 billion dollars
(
of 21
April 2006). In 2022, "Reuters" had already
PSA Group Possible Intention to Sell 20%
by Hutchison Port Holdings
(
of 9
December 2022).
