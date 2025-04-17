The international tender has been launched to award the new shipyard in the port of Casablanca in concession

The Moroccan Agence Nationale des Ports (ANP) has launched a
international tender to identify the manager of the new construction site
port of Casablanca which will be operated under the
a 30-year concession contract. The authority
recalled that the shipyard, which occupies an area of
of 21 hectares, consists of four structures: a basin of
dry dock of 244 meters by 40 meters, a lifting platform of
150 by 28 meters with a capacity of 9,000 tons, a
62 by 13 meter quay equipped with a belt overhead crane with
capacity of 450 tons and long quays
total of 820 linear meters.
The Casablanca construction site is the largest
African naval sector. ANP specified that the call for tenders is
aimed at candidates, companies based or not in Morocco, with
proven experience of at least ten years in the management of
shipyards comparable to the one in Casablanca that act as a
alone or within a group led by a company with
experience.
The investment planned for the construction of the shipyard
was 2.7 billion dirhams (252 million euros). From
2019, when it was completed, the construction site remained
unused precisely because of the lack of a concessionaire and in the
In recent years, the hypothesis of conferring its
management to an entity set up by the ANP and the Agence Nationale
de Gestion Stratégique du Portefeuille de l'État
(ANGSPE) which has in its portfolio for the
infrastructure and transport the ANP itself as well as the Authority
Tanger Med Port and the Moroccan Marsa Maroc Port Group.