OOIL orders 14 new portacontenitori from 18.500 teu

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), the society controlled from the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings that operates containerized marine transport services with the brand Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), has ordered to the ship yards Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. and Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. the construction of 14 portacontainer dual-fuel of the ability to 18.500 teu that will be powered. Five ships will be built by the yard of Nantong and nine by that of Dalian.
The orders have a total value of 3,08 billion US dollars and the previewed delivery of the ships is between the third trimester of 2028 and the third trimester of the following year.