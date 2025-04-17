Federlogistica, the industry must stop approaching logistics only in terms of costs
Falteri: a national control room made up of representatives of the logistics sector and industrial groups is necessary
Genova
April 17, 2025
The industry must stop focusing only on the cost of
work and, to reduce expenses, penalize logistics. It has
highlighted Davide Falteri, president of Federlogistica
(Conftrasporti-Confcommercio) explaining that the attention has been paid
"Focused for years only on the cost of labor of companies
with an effect that in the medium and long term has proved to be
depressive for the market; on the other hand - he denounced - an approach
to logistics considered only as a cost to be cut and in any case
to be outsourced without particular focus on its organization,
rather than on logistics as an added value capable of
determine the competitiveness of a finished product of Made
in Italy".
"Now - Falteri underlined - it is time to
turn the page and build together a platform for dialogue
aimed at the success of the country, including manufacturing industries,
distribution and logistics operators. Through this dialogue more
which through often sterile battles on duties and bureaucracy, can
the winning formula". "Today," he added, "the
The weight of logistics on production chains is often
undervalued: from FMCG to e-commerce, the
variability is high and can affect
sensitive measurement of the final value of products. However, limiting oneself
To read logistics only in terms of cost means losing
the opportunity to transform it into a strategic element for the
growth. In a country still strongly characterized by
production fragmentation and poorly integrated logistics,
It is urgent to change our approach."
"Logistics - continued the president of
Federlogistica - is an invisible network that connects the entire
world, but not only: it allows you to know exactly where the goods are going,
even beyond the world of containers. Modern shipping, always
more traceable and intelligent, provide critical data
to understand target markets and build marketing strategies
territorial marketing for the benefit of the industrial system. Thank you
logistics – especially when it is interoperable,
interconnected, self-regulating and governed by just-in-time systems
Powered by artificial intelligence - we can redefine networks
production and distribution, making them more efficient and
Resilient. This approach, already adopted by the big players
global markets, represents an essential competitive lever to strengthen
Italian exports and, at the same time, to guarantee the import of
of raw materials and components of our system
manufacturing".
According to Falteri, it is time to set up a
permanent national direction composed of operators in the sector
logistics, but also by the main representatives of the groups
that operates diligently, continuously and
scientific in the definition of the country's logistical strategies.
"We need," he explained, "a place of coordination
and vision, which dialogues on a permanent basis with the cluster of
companies, with the world of logistics in a broader sense, and
with the entire supply chain: maritime, rail, land,
air, shipping, integrated logistics, shipowners, terminal operators,
airport operators and industry, which must cease to be a
counterpart. The term "logistics" is no longer
a function, but a global vision, a complex network that goes
systematizing".
