GNV has taken delivery of the second of four new ro-pax ships in China

The GNV shipping company took delivery today at the
Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) the ship
GNV Orion
, second in the series of four new units
of the latest generation ordered in China. The ship will depart in
to the Mediterranean to complete the set-ups
before the entry into service expected by the end of June.
With a gross tonnage of about 52,000 tons, a length of
218 meters, a width of 29.60 meters and a speed
maximum of 25 knots, GNV Orion
will be able to accommodate 1,700
passengers in 433 cabins and carry up to 3,080 linear metres of
cargo.