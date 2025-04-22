SOS LOGistica will acquire the qualification of Third Sector Entity

In recent days, the extraordinary assembly of SOS LOGistica,
the non-profit association that aims to promote and
spreading the culture of sustainability, has resolved, with
the quorum of 25% of the members, registration in the electronic register
RUNTS which allows you to acquire the qualification of ETS (Third Party Body)
Sector). «With 20 years of activity behind us,
started when sustainability was not yet on the lips
of everyone - commented the president of SOS LOG, Daniele Testi -
We are strong with a newly renewed board of directors and a base
that has grown in recent months, reaching a
total of 74 members including companies, start-ups, associations and
professionals". Recently the following have joined SOS LOGistica:
Decar Logistica, Niinivirta, The Blue Planet, A.I. Consult, Volvo
Trucks Italia, Thames Marine & Logistics UW Insurance Agency,
Grifal, Alberti e Santi, Margiotta & Partners Law Firm and FBC
Italy.
"Today," Testi added, "there is a great
change due to the new regulations, ranging from the
reporting to transparency, also embracing many elements
not strictly economic but linked to the creation of value
added. This wave of novelty, made up of new instances,
it will first affect large companies and then, in turn, also the
medium and small ones. We hope that these needs will be
become more and more evident, because we believe that it is not
we have to wait for legislation to find the opportunity to
more sustainable governance. More than ever, we need a
A change of mentality, a new approach. But it is a
a very long journey that we as SOS Logistica propose to take
together. Surely this will be a great challenge for the
Italian companies in the logistics supply chain".