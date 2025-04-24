Application by TDT (Grimaldi group) for the construction and management of 50% of the Darsena Europa Terminal in Livorno

The Neapolitan shipowner group Grimaldi, through its
terminal company Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT), has
submitted an application for the construction and management of 50% of the
Terminal Darsena Europa, the new platform in the port of Livorno
which in the first phase of the project involves the construction of a
container terminal and in the second of a terminal for the traffic of
passengers and rolling stock.
This was announced yesterday by the Authority's extraordinary commissioner
of Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano
Guerrieri, on the sidelines of the Management Committee which approved the
final balance sheet and the annual report of the entity. The Port Authority has
specified that the subject of the request states that the request
of the Grimaldi Group's terminal operator is aimed at ensuring
the operational continuation of the terminal activity, in particular
related to a project proposal for the reorganization of the
areas and docks under concession. Together with the application for management
of a portion of the Darsena Europa, TDT has in fact presented a
application for modification of the content of the state concession having
the retrocession of 150,000 square meters of areas and 492 square meters
linear meters of docks and the corresponding acquisition of 194,000
square meters of areas and 600 linear meters of insistent platforms
on the Darsena Europa Terminal. At the same time, the company
requested the extension of the duration of the current
concession, to an extent appropriate to the investments and the project
industrial proposals.