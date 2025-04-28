Last year the revenues of the Chinese group CMPort are increased of +3.1%

In 2024 the revenues of Chinese China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) are piled to 11,84 billion dollars of Hong Kong (1.5 billion dollars USA), with an increment of +3.1% on the exercise anniversary precedence, of which 10,99 billion generated from the harbour activities of the group (+2.9%) and 639 million dollars of Hong Kong from the logistic activities (+7.8%). The value of the gross operating margin has been of 7,04 billion (+6.6%), with a contribution of 6,55 billion from the harbour activities (+6.7%) and 363 million from the logistic activities (+4.6%). The operating profit has been pairs to 5,08 billion (+19.8%) and the profit clearly to 9,08 billion dollars of Hong Kong (+23.0%).
Last year the harbour terminals of the group have enlivened a traffic record of 145,7 million teu (+6.0%). In the first three months of the 2025 traffic has been pairs almost 36,4 million teu, with a progression of +5.6% on the correspondent period last year.