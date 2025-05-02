In the first three months of 2025, DHL Group revenues increased by +2.8%

In the first three months of 2025, the revenues of the logistics group and
DHL express couriers increased by +2.8% on the corresponding
period of last year rising to 20.81 billion euros, of which
6.13 billion generated by express deliveries (+2.0%), 1.50
billion generated by shipments by air (+3.9%), 1.46
billion from maritime shipments (+11.8%), 1.76 billion
from e-commerce (+5.6%), 4.43 billion from postal and
parcels in Germany (+3.8%) and 4.38 billion euros from other
supply chain solutions (+1.1%).
EBITDA amounted to €2.59 billion (+5.1%) and profit
operating at €1.37 billion (+4.5%), with a contribution of €662 million
from express deliveries (+4.7%), €202 million from
air and sea shipments (-23.2%), €281 million from deliveries
postal and parcel companies in Germany (+44.8%), 52 million from e-commerce
(-10.3%) and €268 million from other supply chain solutions
(+4,7%). Net profit was €830 million
(+3,9%).
In the first quarter of this year, air shipments
handled by DHL amounted to 422 thousand tons (-3.0%) and the
Sea shipments to 788 thousand TEU containers (+1.4%).