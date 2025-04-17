Study for the monitoring of vehicular traffic in the ports of Venice and Chioggia

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale has commissioned the temporary grouping of
company formed by Circle and Arelogik a study for the development and
the implementation of an advanced monitoring system of the
vehicular traffic in the port areas of Venice and Chioggia. Circle
announced that for the company the value of the order is
about 70,000 euros.
The study provides for the definition of a new system of
monitoring that, thanks to an advanced technological infrastructure
to be developed in different implementation phases, will allow the
real-time data collection, processing and sharing
related to vehicular flows, with the aim of reducing the time taken to
to improve the planning and control of
port activities and, in the future, to extend services to
in favour of hauliers and concessionaires of the ports of
Venice and Chioggia.
The project will be divided into two main phases: the
The first phase will concern the feasibility study and the
definition of the monitoring network model, including
the analysis and mapping of vehicular flows,
the identification of specific needs and the definition of
a modular implementation plan. The second phase will be
dedicated to the creation of the integrated system, with
the installation of advanced sensors and software development
for data management and analysis, up to the testing phase and
release into operation.