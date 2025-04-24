In the first three months of 2025 Konecranes' revenues increased by +7.7%

In the first trimester of this year the revenues of the Finnish manufacturer of means of lifting and handling Konecranes have shown an increase of +7.7% on the same period of 2024 going up to 983,7 million euros, of which 315 million generated from the only segment of the means to harbour use (+16.5%). EBITDA was 135.7 million (+13.7%). The operating profit is piled to 100 million euros (+12.2%), with a contribution of 26,2 million from the harbour means (+34.4%). Net profit was 73,5 million (+23.9%).
In the first three months of the 2025 the value of the new orders placed by Konecranes has been pairs to 1,06 billion euros (+16.8%), included 343 million for the only harbour means (+37.5%). At 31 March last the value of the orderbook was 2,94 billion (- 3.4%), of which 1,55 billion for the segment of the harbour means (- 5.8%).