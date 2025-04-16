The meeting of the Subcommittee on Wages of Seafarers of the Joint
Maritime Commission (JMC) convened by the International Labour
Organization (ILO) and concluded yesterday in Geneva led to a
New agreement for the global minimum wage for seafarers, agreement
which was welcomed with satisfaction by the shipowners
by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and by the trade unions
by the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF).
The approved resolution, which will have to be ratified on
next November by the ILO, predicts that the value of the minimum wage
is $690 from January 1, 2026 to rise to $704
from January 1, 2027 and $715 from January 1, 2028. The
new wage structure represents an increase of more than 6% and is
builds on the previous three-year agreement concluded in September 2022 which
it set the minimum at $673 as of January 1, 2025.
"This agreement - commented on behalf of the employer Pål
Tangen of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, responsible for
seafarers' contract negotiations and spokesperson for the group
of the shipowners during the meeting - strikes a careful balance
and weighted between the recognition of the vital contribution of
and maintaining trade sustainability
of the global shipping industry. Seafarers play a role
indispensable in ensuring the fluidity of trade
often in difficult and unpredictable conditions. These do not
These are normal times and this resolution reflects our respect
for their work, while ensuring that shipowners can
continue to operate in a highly competitive global market and
volatile".
"Seafarers - underlined Mark Dickinson of the
Nautilus International trade union, spokesperson for the seafarers' group
- are essential for the provision of 90% of goods for people
in every nation in the world and the ITF will always demand the right
recognition for these workers. Last week we
taken an important step forward with the recognition of the
status of key workers of seafarers in the Convention on the
Maritime Jobs
(
of 14
April 2025, ed.). This week we made a
further step towards improving their well-being through
wage increases that maintain and increase the value of wages
minimum for ILO Able Seafarers, taking into account the increase in
of the cost of living starting from 2022".