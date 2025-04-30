In the first three months of 2025 the traffic of the goods in the Albanian ports is diminished of -1,8%
In decrease also passengers (-1.6%)
Tirana
April 30, 2025
In the first trimester of this year the Albanian ports have enlivened 1,64 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -1,8% on the same period of 2024, of which 1,55 million tons enlivened from the only port of Durazzo (- 3.3%). The only import-export traffic is piled altogether to 1,27 million tons (- 3.6%).
In decrease - it has announced the Institute of Statistics of Albania - it is also result the traffic of the passengers having been of 133 thousand people (- 1.6%), of which 108 thousand passed through the port of call of Durazzo (- 1.3%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher