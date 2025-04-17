MIT mobility report highlights an increase in demand for both passengers and freight

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport presented
The quarterly report on mobility trends
prepared by the Dicastery's Technical Mission Structure and
relating to the last quarter of 2024 from which - explains MIT -
the positive trend in demand for
mobility for almost all modes of transport, which
in 2024 it recorded growth compared to the previous year, with
increases of up to +15%. Comparing the final data for 2024 with
The pre-pandemic ones - the ministry specifies - emerges as, to date,
Almost all modes of transport have almost
recovered the levels of demand of 2019, with peaks of +16% for
maritime transport passengers on cruises, by +14% for
IC/ICN rail transport and +13% for the
passenger and cargo air transport. The only exceptions are
passengers on local public transport by rail showing
still a deficit of 11%.