The 2024 financial statements of the Port Authority of Eastern Liguria were unanimously approved

Yesterday the Authority's 2024 general financial statements
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has been
unanimously approved by the Partnership Body and the
Management Committee of the institution and highlights how in 2024 the
progress of the works has reached over 50 million euros,
in decisive growth compared to 2023, but, above all, how they are
further investments of about 90 million euros have been launched.
This brings the total investments of the last four years
to over 272 million euros, a figure never reached before.
The summary data shows that 2024 was a year
also positive in terms of economic and financial data, with
a primary surplus that exceeds 10.3 million euros, compared to the
figure of 8.5 million in 2023, due to the trend in
trafficking but also for a consolidated good administration. The profit
amounted to €6.4 million compared with €5.9 million
million in 2023.
"From the general picture described - commented Federica
Montaresi, extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority - it is clear how,
despite the various crises and the general geopolitical framework they have
impacted the shipping sector, our port system has
able to react, facing the difficult
contingency, continuing decisively on the path of
Implementation of public-private investments and
provided for by the PNRR".