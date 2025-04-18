The war reclamation preparatory to the expansion of the Ravano Terminal in La Spezia is nearing completion

The
works of the third and final phase of the war reclamation of the seabed
of the stretch of water of the former Marina del Canaletto, preparatory
the start of the works for the expansion of the Ravano Terminal by
of the terminal operator La Spezia Container Terminal
(LSCT). During this phase, about 80 targets were removed
consisting of ferrous scrap, chains, poles, sheets and
dead bodies. Yesterday Drafinsub Srl, which is engaged in the
operations, reported that one of the last targets to be removed
It turned out to be a small unexploded war device, perhaps a projectile
of mortar which, already this morning, thanks to the work carried out by
Prefecture, Port Authority and, above all, the SDAI department of the
Navy, has been removed in order to be done
shine in safe waters.
The recovery operations of the wreck of
a small boat found along the western berth of the
Ravano Terminal which will be completed within a few days.
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
has invested a total of over 600 thousand euros for the construction of the
three phases of the reclamation.