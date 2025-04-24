First quarter of growth for Kuehne+Nagel

In the first trimester of this year the logistic group Kuehne + Nagel has recorded a sensitive increment of the economic performances with an emphasized increase of the turnover, to which they have contributed all the primary segments of activity, and of the profits thanks mainly to the contribution of the sectors of the marine and air transport, while the profits generated from the section of the transport by land has marked a decrease.
In particular, in the first three months of 2025 the net turnover of the group is piled to 6,33 billion franchi Swiss (6,7 billion euros), with a rise of +14,9% on the same period last year, of which 2,50 billion franchi generated from the segment of the shipping marine (+29.8%), 1,78 billion from the segment of the aerial shipments (+12.6%), 871 million from the field of transport via land (+1.3%) and Gross operating margin was 627 million francs (+8.9%) and operating profit at 402 million (+6.9%), with contributions of 210 million from shipping (+6.6%), 116 million from air shipments (+23.4%), 19 million from land shipments (-36.7%) and 57 million from contract logistics (+3.6%). The quarterly net profit of the group was 303 million Swiss francs (+9.0%).
In the first trimester of this year the volume of marine shipments enlivened from Kuehne+Nagel has been pairs to 1,03 million container teu (+3.2%), while that of the aerial shipments has totaled 514 thousand tons (+4.7%).