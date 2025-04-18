The new taxes on Chinese ships that will only increase prices for Americans

"The administration's response to unfair practices
in the maritime sector will not revitalize
the American shipbuilding industry, but it will impose new and serious
costs to American businesses and consumers." It has
the executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been sued
Commerce, Neil Bradley, chief policy officer of the association
U.S., referring to the taxes on Chinese ships announced
by President Donald Trump, with amounts and entry into force that
were announced yesterday by the US Trade Representative
(
of 18
April
2025).
"Successfully addressing the growing maritime influence
of China, an objective that we share with the administration -
Bradley noted - requires a comprehensive approach that includes
an action of the Congress in support of the national shipbuilding industry and
coordination with our allies. What it won't solve
This problem is new taxes that will only increase
prices for Americans."