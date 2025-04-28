Within half year the contest for the concession of the container terminal of the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk

By the middle of this year will start the contest to assign the concession contract for the management of the container terminal and the terminal for general goods of the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. This was announced by the first vice minister of the development of the communities and territories of Ukraine, Aliona Shkrum, vice ministers Andrii Kashuba and Maryna Denisiuk, and
the head of the Agency for the restoration and development of infrastructures of Ukraine, Serhii Sukhomlyn, during a conference of presentation of investment opportunities in Ukraine held last Thursday in Warsaw on the occasion of a meeting with a delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (BERS).
The container terminal has an ability to annual traffic up to 760 thousand teu and the terminal for general goods can enliven beyond five million tons. The contract will last 40 years.