Completed the passenger terminal at the dock Rizzo of the port of Messina

In the port of Messina are completed the works of realization of the new passenger terminal to the dock Rizzo that the Authority of Harbour System of the Strait has contracted to the Antium Constructions Srl for a total value of 320 thousand and that they fall in a wider modernization of the harbour spaces enjoyed from million passengers and commuters of the Strait and from the direct travelers to the Aeolian Islands. The final testing operations are currently underway and will follow the necessary activities to issue the concession to companies that will ensure the services to passengers.
Meanwhile in the port of Reggio Calabria, which also falls under the jurisdiction of the AdSP of the Strait, is to have started the intervention of remodelling of the bottoms of the harbour basin that will guarantee the full harbour operativity, the agility of the moorings, the safety of the operations of acceptance and the restoration of the navigability. The remodelling is of particular importance also to facilitate the manoeuvre of the ships from medium-sized cruise, segment of traffic on which is concentrating in these years the promotional activity of the AdSP of the Strait. After completing the execution design during 2024, the competition operations have already been completed and the preliminary checks are being carried out to the contractor who, as soon as the contract is signed, will proceed with the implementation of the operation. The total amount of the works, including security costs of the contract, amounts to 331 thousand euros.