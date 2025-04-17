In 2025, Stazioni Marittime expects an increase in ferry and cruise traffic in the port of Genoa

Stazioni Marittime, the company that manages the traffic
of passengers in the port of Genoa, closed the annual financial year
2024 with a value of production of 28.5 million euros, down
-2.2% on the previous year, and with a net profit of over
1.5 million (-9.5%).
With regard to operations, the company has
specified today that it has recorded a trend in line with the
expectations of the forecasts at the beginning of the year. In 2024, the traffic of
cruise passengers in the Genoese port of call was more
of 1.5 million units (-9.8%) and that of passengers in the
ferries of over 2.3 million units (-0.5%). Stations
Maritimes explained that the reduction in the calls of ships from
cruise that took place last year is a consequence
"the unavailability of a quay due to the
work in progress for the implementation of important improvements to the
infrastructures that will lead to the enhancement of dedicated spaces
to cruise traffic with the construction of a new pier of 376
meters on the east side of Ponte dei Mille».
For 2025 Stazioni Marittime expects a limited increase
of ferry traffic, with values that will be at a
percentage of +2-3%, while for cruise traffic they are at the
330 calls are currently planned with about 1.7 million cruise passengers,
700 thousand home ports and one million transits.
Meanwhile, today's shareholders' meeting appointed the board
of Administration of Maritime Stations and has given instructions to the
Board of Directors on the appointment of Edoardo Monzani to the role of president of the
society. The new board of directors is
composed of Edoardo Monzani, Matteo Catani, Giacomo Costa Ardissone,
Roberto Ferrarini, Simone Gardella, Alberto Minoia, Alessandro
Onorato, Gabriele Cardullo, Franco Ronzi, Lorenza Rosso and Lucia
Tringali. The Board of Statutory Auditors is composed as follows:
Stefano Franciolini (president), Antonio Rosina and Mauro Nicorelli.