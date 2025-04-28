It aggravates the budget of the explosion in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee

It has aggravated the budget of the explosion occurred Saturday in Iran in the harbour area of Shahid Rajaee (Bandar Abbas) that has caused 46 dead and the wounding beyond 1,200 people, budget that the Iranian government has defined still provisional. The causes of the accident are not yet known. While the ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged to carry out an in-depth investigation to ascertain possible negligence, the president Massoud Pezeshkian has invited the members of the government to realize within a couple of weeks a comparative study on the harbour operations conducted in the advanced countries with the aim to identify the best practices and define specific corrective actions to implement an incisive reform of the management of the harbour activities. In particular, Pezeshkian focused on the need to intervene on the duration of storage of containers in port, stressing that it is unacceptable the prolonged stay of 120-140 thousand containers in port.