CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of Air Belgium

CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of the Belgian Air Belgium, an ACMI company of rental of aircraft purchased following the approval by the commercial court of the province of Brabante Vallone of the binding offer of the French shipowning group to acquire the cargo activities of the company and following the completion of the transfer agreement of the assets with the liquidator of the Belgian society. The acquisition was completed, today it was placed in liquidation Air Belgium SA, whose brand became part of the CMA CGM air division.
"The acquisition of Air Belgium - it has emphasized the executive vice president of the air division of CMA CGM, Damien Mazaudier - marks an important step in the expansion of the air transport activities of the CMA CGM group in Europe and around the world. It strengthens with immediate effect our aerial ability and at the same time responds to the current logistic challenges".
In recent years Air Belgium has collaborated with CMA CGM Air Cargo, the airline of the French shipowning group, operating its four aircraft Airbus A330F based on the airport port of Liegi.