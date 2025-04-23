EIB advice to strengthen the climate resilience of the ports of Volos, Alexandroupoli and Patras

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide
advisory support to Growthfund, the national fund for
Greece's investments, to help strengthen the
climate resilience of Greek ports. The initiative will be
focused on conducting risk and safety assessments
climate vulnerability for the ports of Volos, Alexandroupoli
and Patras, supporting its adaptation to the challenges of change
Climate change. Under the agreement, EIB Advisory will assist the
port authorities in the identification and management of
physical climate risks that could impact
infrastructure and port operations, such as flooding
sea level rise and weather events
Extreme. These evaluations will help to define measures of
adaptation specifications to improve sustainability to
and economic resilience.
The advisory support will be structured around three
activities, starting with a baseline assessment with analysis
climate data and historical extreme weather events that
affected the three ports. The
Climate risk and vulnerability assessment
identifying climate risks, assessing their impacts, and
proposing adaptation measures. Finally, a
financial impact assessment, analysing how risks
may affect operating costs, revenues and the
investment needs.
"Ports," said the EIB Vice-President,
Ioannis Tsakiris, announcing the agreement - are essential for
Greece's economy and connectivity, but they need to
addressing increasing risks due to climate change.
By partnering with Growthfund, we intend to provide ratings
and strategic solutions to protect infrastructures
vital port facilities and ensure their sustainability for a long time
term'.