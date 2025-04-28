Antonio Ranieri is the new maritime director of Liguria
Rear Piero Pellizzari dismissed from the service for age limits
Genova
April 28, 2025
Today in the port of Genoa took place the ceremony of sighting at the summit of the Maritime Direction of Liguria, with the admiral Inspector Piero Pellizzari who left the command to the contr Admiral Antonio Ranieri dismissandosi contextually from the service for reached limits of age. At the event took part the vice president of the Council and minister of Infrastructures and the Transports, Matteo Salvini, and the general commander of the Corps of the Harbour offices - Guardia Costiera, admiral Inspector Nicola Carlone.
