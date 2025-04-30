DSV completed the acquisition of the Schenker

Original news the logistic group Danish DSV has announced today the completion of the acquisition of the Schenker, logistic company of the German railway group Deutsche Bahn(
of 13 September
2024). With the transaction, worth around 14.3 billion euros, DSV doubles its consistency, giving work to almost 160 thousand people in over 90 nations. Schenker will be included in the consolidation scope of the DSV from tomorrow and the Danish group previews that the synergies made possible by the acquisition will allow to realize savings of nine billion Danish crowns (1,2 billion euros) by the end of 2028.
Meanwhile DSV has archived item the first trimester of 2025 with revenues pairs to 41,68 billion Danish crowns (5,6 billion euros), with a rise of +8.7% on the correspondent period of last year, of which 13,63 billion crowns generated from the shipments by air (+12.0%), 12,48 billion from shipping (+18.3%), 10,16 billion from road shipments (- 2.5%) and 6,32 billion from other activities. Gross operating margin was 5.37 billion (+6.8%) and operating profit of 3.86 billion Danish crowns (+6.0%), with a contribution of 3.25 billion from air and maritime shipments (+12.3%), 669 million from road shipments (-16.7%) and 1,34 billion from other logistic operations (- 6.0%). Net profit amounted to 2.81 billion crowns (+17.5%).
After four quarters of growth, in the first three months of this year the volume of the air shipments enlivened from the group is slightly diminished having been pairs to 334 thousand tons (-0.3%), while it is continued the increase of the volumes of marine shipments in existence from the last trimester of the 2023 being sent via ship goods pairs to 653 thousand container teu (+2.5%).