ALIS signs an agreement with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has signed a
collaboration with the Intermodal Logistics Association
Sustainable (ALIS) on the basis of which the bank will put
A full range of services is available to ALIS members
developed to meet your specific financial and financial needs.
more than 2,300 member companies and their more than 2,300 member companies.
258,000 workers. The agreement provides, among other things, for the search for
Tailor-made solutions to support the development of companies thanks to
A: Corporate Investment Banking Services for Complex Transactions
and structured; subsidized finance interventions for access to
international markets; availability of
designed to facilitate the management of resources
also for liquidity in the short term. Will
customized factoring solutions are also made available for
the advance of trade receivables and the monitoring of its
portfolio from the risk of insolvency.