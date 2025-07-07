Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. has acquired Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co

The Japanese shipbuilding company Tsuneishi
Shipbuilding Co. completed the acquisition of the entire
share capital of compatriot Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co.
(ESM-S) which was divested by Mitsui E&S Co. MES-S,
which has 138 employees, specializes in the design and
Shipbuilding. In April, on the occasion of the announcement of the
decision to divest the ESM-S, Mitsui E&S Co. had announced that
a capital gain from the sale of 4.2 billion was expected
yen ($29 million).
Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co. was renamed with
the name of Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay Co.