New seizure of a load of cocaine in the port of Gioia Tauro

In the port of Gioia Tauro, a new
A large load of drugs. Tonight the Group's financiers
Gioia Tauro of the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of
Reggio Calabria have detected a completely anomalous provision of
some containers placed in a semi-shaded area and placed in
correspondence of a crane that was not working at the time.
Proceeding to open all containers stored in the area
suspect - one of which was strangely and visibly damaged - in
one of these were found 16 bags containing 385 loaves of
cocaine, for a total weight of 417 kilograms, which were
subject to evidentiary seizure on the initiative.
The Guardia di Finanza has announced that the economic loss
inflicted on criminal organizations, deprived of the considerable
supply of drugs is around 67 million euros.