The Rijeka Gateway Terminal will become operational at the beginning of September

Rijeka Gateway Terminal (RGW), the second container terminal of the
Croatian port of Rijeka, the construction of which began in
September of 2023
(
September
2023), will become operational at the beginning of
September. Denmark's Maersk, which will operate the new terminal
through a joint venture with the Croatian group ENNA, has in fact
announced that starting from the second week of next
September the calls at the Croatian port of call as part of the
AE12 service connecting Asia with the Mediterranean and which is
operated by Maersk together with the German Hapag-Lloyd as part of the
their Gemini Cooperation alliance will be transferred from the Adriatic
Gateway Container Terminal at Rijeka Gateway Terminal. The first ship
the container ship Al
Jasrah
scheduled to arrive on September 12.