The International Convention on Ship Recycling will enter into force tomorrow

Tomorrow, 24 months from the date of ratification by 15 nations
with a total fleet of at least 40% of the tonnage of the
world merchant fleet, the Convention will enter into force
International Ship Recycling Conference adopted in Hong Kong on
May 15, 2009 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). To
on the eve of the application of international legislation, the BIMCO,
the association, which accounts for about 64% of the tonnage of the
merchant fleet, urged the European Union not to
Ignore the Indian shipbreaking yards anymore in
about 115 out of 130 of these plants, thanks to
significant modernisation and investment,
comply with this Convention and may be included in the list
European Ship Recycling Facilities.
Stressing that in the next decade, on the basis of its
estimates, more than 15,000 ships will have to be recycled, or more
twice as many as in the previous decade, the BIMCO found
whereas, in order to achieve the full potential of the Hong Kong Convention
Kong, it is necessary to resolve conflicts between this rule and
the Basel Convention on Movement Control
hazardous waste and a
much more significant ship recycling capacity and
in accordance with the Convention as well as the will of the
shipowners to use shipyards that comply with the Hong Kong Convention
Kong.