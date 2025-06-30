Raffaele Latrofa appointed to the presidency of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Centre-Settentrionale

With a formal communication sent to the president of the Lazio Region, the Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports has proposed the designation of Raffaele Latrofa to new president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center-Settentrionale. Latrofa, graduated in civil engineering and regional manager of the Department of Major Infrastructures and Urban Requalification of the Party Brothers of Italy, is vice mayor of Pisa. From its curriculum vitae it is not in possession of a "compromising experience and professional qualification in the sectors of the economy of the transports and harbour" as required by the regulations in force to be appointed president of an AdSP.
Evidencing that the letter, signed by the Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Infrastructures and Transport, Matteo Salvini, marks a decisive stage of the procedure, the dicastery has remembered that the Region will now have to express its opinion, before the proposal is transmitted to the competent parliamentary committees for the final opinion.