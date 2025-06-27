On 2 July in Genoa the public assembly of the International Centre for Container Studies will be held

Next Wednesday, starting at 10.00 a.m., at the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa, the public meeting of the C.I.S.Co. (Centro Internazionale Studi Containers) that will deal with the physical transformations of the container and the digitalisation of the processes that characterise its supply chain and will be divided into two separate panels: "Physical Transformation" and "Digital Transformation". The first panel will focus on the environmental impacts generated by the container and the expected evolutions, including talks on topics such as pest control and wildlife protection, protection of goods and people, good practices for sustainable transport, and reefer support technology and its environmental impact. The second panel will address the digitisation of container supply chain processes. Planned interventions include topics such as the state of the art of international standards, the European eFTI regulation on the transmission of freight transport information and its tracking, the global container registry, the point of view of terminal operators, and further expected developments of ongoing digitisation.
Programme
Saluti istituzionali: Stefano Messina, Membro della Giunta
Camerale - Camera di Commercio di Genova e Filippo Gallo,
Presidente C.I.S.Co.
Formazione per una logistica in trasformazione - C.I.S.Co.
Physical Transformation
Panel sugli impatti ambientali del container e le prospettive
dei prossimi anni
Interventi:
Pest control and wildlife protection - Rama Karri, IPPC
Tutela delle merci e delle persone - Marta Mottin, General
Manager PQS
Buone pratiche per un trasporto sostenibile - Giordano Bruno
Guerrini, Bureau International des Containers - BIC Board Member
Reefer support technology e impatto - Pierluigi Curletto, CCO
ARMS
Digital Transformation
Panel sulla digitalizzazione della supply chain del container
Interventi:
Introduzione alla digitalizzazione della supply chain -
Marianna Levtov, ISO TC 104 convenor
Prospettive della digitalizzazione - Rossella Burruano,
Responsabile Ufficio Sistemi Portuali e Processi Logistici, AdSP
Mar Ligure Occidentale
Sicurezza e sostenibilità nel trasporto intermodale -
Prof.ssa Claudia Caballini, PoliTo
La digitalizzazione in Italia: E-Fti e tracciamento - Luca
Abatello, Presidente & CEO Circle Group
Il punto di vista dei terminal container - Alessandro Ferrari,
Direttore Assiterminal
Modera: Carlotta Nicoletti, giornalista Telenord
Conclusioni: C.I.S.Co.