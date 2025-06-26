The MSC group is responsible for the management of cruise services in the ports of Bari and Brindisi

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Meridionale signed yesterday with the Bari-Brindisi Cruise
Terminal the ten-year concession that assigns to the company, which makes
part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group, the management
of state-owned areas and assets intended for cruise services
in the ports of Bari and Brindisi. The concession concerns
exclusively spaces and structures to support the reception of
cruise passengers - terminals, ground services and parking areas -
while the use of the operational docks remains public, as
provided for by current legislation and under the control of the authorities
Competent. In addition, Bari-Brindisi Cruise Terminal will have to
manage the concession independently of the activity
cruise ships, guaranteeing a level playing field for all
companies that will call at the terminals.
The contract provides for the possibility of an extension of the
period of the concession subject to submission by
MSC of a project for the construction of a new terminal
cruise in the Sant'Apollinare area of Brindisi, with a
additional investment of about 2.3 million euros.
In the economic-financial plan presented by Bari-Brindisi
Cruise Terminal, investments of at least 2.2 million are planned
of euros in both ports. Investments will rise to 4.5
million euros if the extension of the
concession, by virtue of the identification and development of
of the cruise terminal in Sant'Apollinare. In Bari the most
The interior spaces of the
second cruise terminal, currently being completed by
part of the Port Authority. In Brindisi, on the other hand, MSC is committed to restructuring
and redevelop the cruise reception area at the quay
of Costa Morena Est- North head and to present a project for the
construction of the new terminal in correspondence with the construction
landings of Sant'Apollinare. In both ports, it is planned,
in addition, that MSC will take care of the arrangement of the areas of
car park.
With the management of the Bari-Brindisi Cruise Terminal it is possible to
An increase in cruise traffic is expected in both ports
which is expected to be 232 in Bari and 84 in 2030 in
Brindisi and then rise in 2034 to 254 and 104 respectively.