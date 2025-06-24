The contract for the support in operation of the FREMM frigates has been signed between Orizzonte Sistemi Navali and OCCAR

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), the joint venture owned by the
51% by Fincantieri and 49% by Leonardo, and OCCAR (Organisation for
Joint Armament Co-operation) have signed the support contract
in operation Through Life Sustainment Management (TLSM 2) of all
systems and equipment of the FREMM frigates built and delivered by OSN
to the Italian Navy.
The agreement has a total value of approximately €764 million,
of which about 335 million in option. At the same time, they are in the process of
signs the relevant sub-contracting contracts with Fincantieri and
Leonardo, which will respectively have a value of about 265
million euros (of which about 130 million euros) and about 190 million euros
euros (of which about 78 in option) as well as with the other companies in the
including MBDA, Electronics and TMDS.
"After-sales support - commented Pierroberto
Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of
Fincantieri - today represents a strategic capability that is both
as decisive as the construction of the ships themselves. It is in
this competence that plays an essential part of the continuity
operational and overall effectiveness of the naval instrument in the
time. On this front, a symbiosis has been consolidated
between the Navy and Fincantieri, founded on a
Structured, continuous collaboration anchored in trust
which is now a distinctive element of the system
national industrial sector. Precisely for this reason, Fincantieri is
investing decisively in strengthening the offer of services
through a dedicated business line, which
The company is also promoting with increasing determination on
on an international scale".