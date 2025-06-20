A delegation from Wista Italy visits the ports of Catania and Augusta

The Port System Authority of the Sicilian Sea
Orientale hosted a delegation of the Italian delegation
of the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association
(Wista), an international organisation which - recalled the
national president Costanza Musso - was "born in
England in 1974 and today it is present in 62 countries around the world
with over 5,000 members who hold positions of responsibility
in the maritime, logistics and trade sectors". In Italy
The association was founded in 1994 and currently has over 100
registered and is growing strongly. Visiting the ports of
Catania and Augusta managed by the Sicilian Port Authority
as part of the "From port to port" initiative, which is
promoted by Wista Italy to allow members to get to know
the various national ports, their
peculiarities and the presence of women in the various Italian ports and
it was also held in Savona, Livorno, Trieste and La Spezia.
"Even today - recalled the treasurer of Wista Catania,
Manuela Indaco - women on board and working at sea
they represent only 2%, thanks mainly to cruise ships. For
This is important to promote these initiatives and bring them closer together
more and more the female universe in the maritime sector".
The day was divided into a visit to the port of
Catania and with a meeting at the headquarters of the port authority in Augusta
where the projects in progress, the activities
the Master Plan of the port of Catania and a focus is
was dedicated to offshore wind. "Once again - he
stated the president of the Port Authority, Francesco Di Sarcina, in
occasion of the visit - we open our port areas to make
discover the specific realities of Catania and Augusta up close,
initiatives of great importance to make people understand and remember that
both Catania and Augusta are ports where activities take place
peculiar and difficult to find in other ports,
such as the laying and maintenance of submarine cables".