Agostinelli (AdSP Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian): the amendment that allows the transformation of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency to be brought forward is very important

Commenting on yesterday's approval in the Chamber of Deputies of
an amendment to the Infrastructure Decree-Law relating to the Agencies
for the administration of work in the port
(
of 8
July
2025), the Port System Authority of the Seas
Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea highlighted that it is a
a very important result that allows us to anticipate the
transformation of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency into a port company
pursuant to Article 17 - paragraph 5 - of Law 84/94, a company
limited liability which will have as its object the
provision of temporary work to port companies (art.16 and 18
of Law 84/94).
The Calabrian port authority has announced that the amendment has
found inspiration from a letter that the president of the Port Authority of
Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea, Andrea Agostinelli sent to the
President of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, so that
consideration should be given to the advisability of tabling an amendment to the
Infrastructure Decree aimed at overcoming the block on the
transformation determined by the expiry of the Port Agency
scheduled for December 31, 2026. Following the discussions that
Agostinelli had with the lawyer Cantarini of the Office of
Cabinet of President Occhiuto - specified the port authority -
an amendment has been drawn up which bears the signature
by the Honorable Francesco Cannizzaro of Forza Italia.
The amendment proposed the addition of paragraph
2-bis, according to which "in Article 4, paragraph 8, of the Decree-Law
243 of 29 December 2016, converted, with amendments, by Law
18 of 27 February 2017, the words: "Upon expiry of the
thirty-six months' are replaced by the following: 'Until
on expiry of the period referred to in paragraph 1' and after the words:
"the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport may"
the following are inserted: 'in any case'".
Paragraph 8 of Article 4 of Decree-Law 243/2016 provides
that "at the end of the thirty-six months, if they remain in force
to the Agency referred to in paragraph 1, workers who have not been re-employed,
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport can
authorise the transformation of this Agency, upon request
of the competent Port System Authority and where
the conditions are met, in an Agency within the meaning of Article 17
of Law No. 84 of 28 January 1994". Paragraph 1 of Article
4 of the decree-law establishes that, "in order to support
employment, to accompany the processes of reconversion
industrial port infrastructure and to avoid serious
detriment to port operations and efficiency, in the
ports in which at least 80 percent of the movement of goods
takes place or has occurred in the last five years in
transhipment mode and have persisted for at least five years
states of corporate crisis or cessation of activities
terminals, exceptionally and temporarily, for a period of
maximum not exceeding ((one hundred and fourteen months)), starting from
1 January 2017 is established by the Italian Supervisory Authority
Port System, in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Transport, by resolution of the Management Committee or the Committee
port where it exercises its functions in prorogatio, a
for the administration of work in the port and for the
professional retraining, which brings together the
workers made redundant in companies operating under
Article 16 of Law No. 84 of 28 January 1994, including
workers made redundant in companies holding concessions pursuant to
of Article 18 of the aforementioned Law No. 84 of 1994".
It is - commented Agostinelli - "one of the
extraordinary result that must be traced back to the initiative
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian Sea, which strongly wanted the establishment of the
company, and to the active interest of the Cabinet Office of the
Regional Presidency and to Mr Cannizzaro, whom I thank for
sensitivity as well as President Occhiuto,
the lawyer Cantarini and the director general of the Ministry of
Infrastructure Donato Liguori. The new governance of the Authority
of the Port System will have the road paved towards the
establishment of the company pursuant to Article 17 of Law 84/94 which will absorb
the remaining workers still registered in the Agency's list
and additional workers with the qualifications of interest to the
terminal operators for a total number of 100 workers".