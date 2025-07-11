Survey in Germany on the outlook for companies in the maritime, port and shipbuilding sectors

In Germany, companies in the shipbuilding and
of the port sector are confident in good development prospects,
while those in the maritime transport sector are more
worried about the future. This is highlighted by a survey conducted by IHK
Nord, the association that brings together 13 Chambers of Commerce and Industry
of northern Germany.
With regard to companies engaged in the
shipbuilding, the index of the company situation is
increased by 7.9 points from 2024, with 84.3% of companies
considers that the economic situation will remain unchanged and with
Nine out of ten companies describing their current situation as
good or satisfactory. The factors that worry the most
shipbuilding companies are related to the evolution of the
economic policy framework (99%), the shortage of workers
(63.7%), the trend in labour costs (56.9%) and
foreign demand (39.2%), with almost all companies interviewed
(99%) who are currently considering the evolution of the
economic policy a significant economic risk.
As for the port sector, the index of the business climate is
increased by 20.4 points to 97.6 points, with approximately
88.7% of companies in the sector that assess their situation
as good or satisfactory and 55% of the total that
perceives risks with regard to the development of the cost of
work. In addition, almost 61% of companies complain about the lack of
skilled workers, more than 83% express concern about the
economic situation and over 63% consider foreign demand a
economic risk.
In the maritime sector, the survey found that despite
a good to satisfactory assessment of the current situation,
almost 48% of shipping companies expect a development
less favorable, while 52% believe it will remain unchanged.
Economic policy is a major concern
of shipowners (93.0%). In addition, companies in the
see further risks in labour costs (52.7%) and shortages
of skilled workers (42.1%).