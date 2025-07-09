In May, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +1.4%

Last May, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna,
with a total of 2.37 million tonnes, recorded a
increase of +1.4% over May 2024 generated by the increase in
bulk volumes that offset the decline in miscellaneous goods. In
in particular, dry bulk cargo amounted to 1.03 million
tons, marked an increase of +3.3%, while in the
of liquid bulk oil products grew by
+8.4% to 274 thousand tons and other cargoes increased by
+8.9% to 173 thousand tons. In the field of miscellaneous goods, the
containerized traffic amounted to 246 thousand tons
(-2.6%) with a container handling of 20,764 TEUs
(-6.7%), rolling stock traffic was 145 thousand
tons (-11.1%) and that of conventional goods of 501 thousand
tons (-2.3%). In the cruise sector, traffic is
over 30 thousand passengers (+1.5%).
In the first five months of 2025, global freight traffic
11.13 million tonnes, an increase of +6.7%
on the corresponding period of last year. To show a
were the number of rolling stock with 657 thousand tons (-10.6%) and the
non-oil liquid bulk cargo with 788 thousand tons (-4.6%). In
On the other hand, oil bulk cargo grew with 1.25 million
tons (+9.9%), dry bulk with 4.87 million tons
(+13.3%), containerized goods with 1.04 million tons
(+8.0%) and conventional goods with 2.53 million tonnes
(+2,2%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that the first estimates relating to traffic
last June indicate a total volume of
of over 2.1 million tons, down -1.8% on the previous year,
June 2024.