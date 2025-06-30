San Giorgio del Porto delivers a ship for the bunker of liquefied natural gas

Today the ship yard genoese San Giorgio del Porto (SGdP) has delivered the Green Heart
, ship for the bunker of liquefied natural gas built for Genoa Maritime Transports, shipowning society presided over by Beniamino Maltese and participated from Finsea and the same San Giorgio del Porto. The hull of the Green Heart
was built at the plant of Piombino of the group Genoa Naval Industries (GIN) participated from the genoese T. Mariotti and SGdP, launched at the end of 2024 and subsequently transferred to Genoa for the final preparation through the semi-submarine barge Arcalupa
.