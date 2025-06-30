Pisano (AdSP Eastern Liguria): the ports of La Spezia and Carrara have integrated almost perfect

In wait of its appointment to president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, in directing of arrival with its audition tomorrow near the Eighth Commission of the Senate, today the extraordinary commissioner of the harbour agency, Bruno Pisano, has illustrated the priority issues currently to the examination of the summit of the authority, starting from the draggings, "for which it has explained - serve immediate interventions, that is in the port of the Carrara
Among the more general questions, "I feel indispensable has specified Pisano - the theme of environmental sustainability, with a port, like that spezzino, first in Italy regarding the activation of cold ironing and much ahead in the plans of digitization of the ports of call, within which, already several years ago, that of has been considered as a port "laboratory" for the more innovative practices carried forward".
Pisano also spoke about the importance of training, recognizing how it is necessary to develop and structure projects related to the sector, in order to maintain expertise and know-how in the territory.
As for the port of Marina di Carrara, for which recently the transfer under the jurisdiction of the AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea was re-established(of 17 June 2025), it has evidenced how the harbour system of the Eastern Ligurian Sea is worked egregiamente: "the two ports, very close has emphasized Pisano - they have integrated almost perfect, without overlap, with each one dedicated to their own specializations: container and cruises to La Spezia, goods various and project cargo to Marina di Carrara. This way the system is able to sell services to 360 degrees. I think these are a value and a balance to be preserved."
In the meantime, in the center of Bari of the Authority of Harbour System of the South Adriatic Sea, is carried out the passage of deliveries between the admiral Vincenzo Leone, that has guided the agency for a year, and Francesco Mastro, that, with decree n.144 of the 17 june last of the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport, is appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Apulian harbour agency.