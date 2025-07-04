The International Propeller Clubs receives the Dorso Award for the Mediterranean area

To the president of the International Propeller Clubs, Umberto
Masucci, the international award "Guido
Dorso" for the primary role played by the operators of the
logistics in Mediterranean traffic. The award ceremony,
promoted by the Dorso Association in collaboration and with the
patronage of the Municipality of Naples and the University "Federico
II", took place at the Congress Center
of the Federico II University of Naples. He opened the works
Roberto Napoletano, Director of "Il Mattino" followed by the
speeches by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi and the rector
of the "Federico II", Matteo Lorito. To follow
the intervention of Admiral Gianpaolo Budri and the delivery of the
Durso Award to the President of the Institute of International Affairs,
Michele Valensise, and the president of The International Propeller
Clubs, Umberto Masucci.
"The award - explained Nicola Squitieri, president
of the Dorso Association - intends in particular to enhance
the commitment of all those, individuals and organizations, who stand out in the
to promote and support the development needs of the area
objectives that have met with the
renewed sensitive sharing by the mayor of Naples,
Gaetano Manfredi and the rector of the "Federico II",
Matteo Lorito». "For the Mediterranean - he added
Francesco Saverio Coppola, Secretary General of the Association
On the one hand, it is necessary to promote an ever better
knowledge and on the other hand to focus more and more on the commitment of
men and women and institutions that in their daily lives fight for
have a Mediterranean of peace and egalitarian development, giving life to
to a network of the Third Sector between the countries of the macro-area".
On the occasion of the awarding of the prize, Masucci highlighted
that it is "a great recognition for the Propeller
which reiterates the importance of the network of relationships between operators
and the institutions of the Mediterranean shipping world, a role that the
our association covers through its 26 clubs and missions
international events that since 2015 have projected the Propeller into the
Mediterranean and in the world".